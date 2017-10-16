Tottenham ready to take the fight to Real Madrid in baptism of fire at the Bernabeu

This will not quite be the biggest game of Hugo Lloris’ career – he played in the Euro 2016 final last summer – but it will be one of the grandest. To face Real Madrid in the Champions League, winners of this trophy in three of the last four years, is as good at it gets in club football. Nothing in England comes close. For the rest of his younger, less experienced Tottenham team-mates, that will be even truer.

That is what Mauricio Pochettino meant when he said this week that never having played against Madrid in the Bernabeu was like never being baptised, because of the religious aura possessed by the world’s biggest football club.

Lloris has in fact played here before, and triumphed, part of the Lyon team that knocked Real out of the 2010 Champions League in the last-16, costing Manuel Pellegrini his job. But that was a very different time for Real Madrid, their sixth straight last-16 exit. Three European Cups later they are back on top of the game. And for Spurs’ younger players - Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier - this will be unlike anything they have ever experienced before. And there is not much that Pochettino – despite his extensive experience here as a player and coach of Espanyol – can do to prepare them for it.

“Real Madrid are the club who are the most favourite in this competition,” Pochettino said at his press conference at the Bernabeu on Monday evening. “So for English players to come here and play here is a dream, because they are so young. That is why I said what I said in Spanish media. When you come here, you are ready to start to feel the reality about football. It is a great opportunity and everyone is excited to play here.”

So even for Lloris, who has seen far more of the top end of elite football than the young players have, there is still a special buzz about walking out in front of 90,000 people on Tuesday evening. It is a reward for Spurs’ improvement under Pochettino in the last three years, a test of how far they have come, and a learning experience to improve even further.