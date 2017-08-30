Tottenham set to complete signing of PSG's Serge Aurier after being granted work permit

Tottenham are set to completing the signing of Paris Saint-Germain’sSerge Aurier after the defender was granted a work permit by the Home Office.

Spurs agreed a £23m deal with PSG for Aurier last week, and a five-year contract with the Ivorian right-back, but the transfer was held up due to the player’s conviction record.

Aurier was arrested in May of 2016 for assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub. On 26 September he was convicted and given a two-month ‘convertible’ prison sentence, which he is unlikely ever to serve, as well as a €600 fine and a €1,500 damages bill.

This conviction has previously prevented Aurier from playing in the UK. On the ruling of the Home Office, the player was barred from entry to the UK for PSG’s Champions League game at Arsenal last November.

But the Home Office has finally come to grant Aurier a work permit, after initial delays earlier this week, meaning he can now complete his move to Tottenham.

The Ivorian took to social media to express his delight at the decision, having been eager to join up with Mauricio Pochettino in north London.

It’s understood PSG had set a midday deadline for the work permit to be granted, otherwise the player could have been transferred to Barcelona or Juventus where a permit would not be required.

✅🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

— Serge Aurier (@Serge_aurier) August 30, 2017

Former Lens and Toulouse defender Aurier had been a reported target for the likes of Juve and Manchester United over the course of the summer, following the arrival of Dani Alves at PSG.

Pochettino now looks set to fill the void left by Kyle Walker's transfer to Manchester City earlier in transfer window.

View photos Serge Aurier has previously been linked to Manchester United (Getty) More

Once the deal is completed as expected, Aurier will become Tottenham's third addition in the space of a week, following the club-record deal for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Burnley, Pochettino suggested he wanted to bring in three more recruits and Spurs continue to be linked with Ross Barkley as well as players such as Demarai Gray and Argentina youth international Juan Foyth.