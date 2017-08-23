Tottenham sign Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez on six-year deal

Davinson Sanchez has been unveiled as a Tottenham player: Getty

Tottenham have completed the signing of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, subject to a work permit.

Spurs announced a deal for the 21-year-old had been agreed on Friday but the Colombia centre-back underwent a medical and finalised remaining paperwork on Wednesday.

Sanchez has put pen to paper on a deal until 2023 for a reported club-record £42m fee.

A statement on the club's website read: "We are delighted to announce that Davinson Sanchez has completed his move to the club subject to receipt of his work permit later this week."

The fee is believed to eclipse the previous club record of £30m which Spurs paid Newcastle for midfielder Moussa Sissoko last summer.

View photos Sanchez in action for Ajax during the Europa League final last season (Getty) More

Sanchez joined Eredivisie side Ajax in June last year on a five-year deal after leaving Atletico Nacional in his homeland.

He played in last season's Europa League final, which Manchester United won 2-0, and was named Ajax's player of the year in May.

Sanchez had said of his impending transfer last week: "It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career.





"I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur.

"I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."