Tottenham complete £23m Aurier signing from Paris Saint-Germain

The Ivory Coast right-back joins Spurs on a five-year contract after spending three seasons in Paris.

Tottenham have announced the signing of right-back Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee believed to be £23 million.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international joins the London club after spending three seasons with PSG, and has signed a contract through 2022.

Aurier will wear the number 24 shirt in north London and is set to help replace Kyle Walker, who departed for Manchester City in July. He joins Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters as right-back options for Spurs.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @Serge_aurier from Paris Saint-Germain. #WelcomeAurier pic.twitter.com/VUwvROyUK4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017

“This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch," Aurier told Tottenham's official website.

"This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me.

"The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”

Aurier becomes the fourth signing for Tottenham in the summer window, joining Juan Foyth from Estudiantes, Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton.