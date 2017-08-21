Tottenham star Harry Kane dismisses talk of August jinx as he goes goalless again in defeat to Chelsea

Harry Kane insists any supposed August jinx is not on his mind, after he again failed to score in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Wembley. The 24-year-old hit the post for the second league game running, meaning his bizarre run of never having scored in the eighth month of the year continued. That was despite a generally good individual performance, meaning Kane is not too concerned by the stat.

“It is something that is spoken about a lot but I am not too bothered by it,” he said. “I try to play well for the team and play well every game. Sometimes the ball does not go in as it did today off the post and the few chances I had. It is part of the game, I just need to keep working hard, keep my head down and I am sure the goals will come.”

His performance reflected his team’s, as they played well and dominated Chelsea, but just could get the breaks. Kane feels that is also why the defeat is not too deflating, despite Marcos Alonso denying Spurs a point with a goal three minutes from the end, spoiling their first league match at Wembley.

“It is not the result we wanted but we can take a lot of positives from the way that we played. We dominated the game and had the better chances first and second half. It is about being clinical. We have to hold our heads high. We played a good game. It was not our day today we have to move on and try and win next week. ”

“It is a long old season and we have plenty of time and games at Wembley and we need to keep doing what we are doing. Keep playing the way that we are playing and keep working hard in training. And it will come. This game, everyone can agree, it could have gone the other way easily. It did not. That is football, that is life, you have to get on with it and move on.

View photos Harry Kane was frustrated by Chelsea on Sunday (AFP/Getty Images) More

“It is not as if we played bad and Chelsea were better than us. It is just that they had two or three chances and scored two of them. We had eight or nine and we only scored one.

“We just are just looking to go again. It is another year that we have been playing with each other. Another year of getting used to the way that we play with the manager. I would say that we played very well today. It is frustrating as we should win these games. But we didn’t. That is football. There is not much we can do except work hard in training. We have another important game here next week before the international break.”