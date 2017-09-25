Tottenham target Suso pens AC Milan extension until 2022

The former Liverpool player has become a fixture in the Rossoneri team, and has now penned an extension for the next five years

Suso has extended his AC Milan contract until 2022 after a fine start to the season in Serie A.

The former Liverpool man has impressed for the Rossoneri, building on a strong campaign last time out with two league goals early this term to earn a first international call-up for Spain.

His performances have seen the 23-year-old hold onto a first-team berth under Vincenzo Montella despite Milan's vast spending on attacking players in the recent transfer window.

And while he had been linked with reported interest from Tottenham, Suso has now been further rewarded with a deal that keeps him at San Siro for the next five years.

"AC Milan are delighted to announce that Suso has extended his contract with the club through to 30 June 2022," a statement on the club's official website read.

"We've been waiting for this day for a long time, all agreeing on the outcome. Now the contract has been signed, it's official.

"This is great news for all the Rossoneri fans, and for one of the best players in the past season."