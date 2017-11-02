Tottenham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham battered Real Madrid in midweek, but attentions will turn to a Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace this weekend, and a potential banana skin.

Roy Hodgson's men have been in woeful form of late and have just four points to their name, but Spurs are a scalp to be claimed, and the Eagles have already dug their talons into Chelsea this season.

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to rotate his team after their heroic 3-1 win over Real on Wednesday, but he will expect all three points as Spurs look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after losing to Manchester United last weekend.

SPURS INJURIES

Toby Alderweireld limped out of Spurs' win over Real with a hamstring injury, and Pochettino admitted afterwards that it will be "difficult" for the Belgium international to play against Palace.

Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies also picked up knocks, but the pair completed the 90 minutes and are likely to be fit, though the Welshman may be rotated, with Danny Rose waiting in the wings.

Victor Wanyama is a long-term absentee, but Erik Lamela has returned to first-team training and is in contention to be named in the matchday squad.

