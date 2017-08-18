Tottenham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

Tottenham must return to Wembley this Sunday, and they will face bitter rivals Chelsea as they look to kick the apparent 'Wembley curse' that has afflicted the team.

Spurs played their Champions League games at the national stadium last season and crashed out in the group stages, before also losing to Gent in the Europa League over two legs.

This weekend, then, offers a fine chance for Mauricio Pochettino's men to get off to a solid start, following a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park last weekend.

TOTTENHAM INJURIES

Pochettino was offered a significant boost last weekend, as he was able to field Heung-Min Son from the bench, with the attacker available for selection against Chelsea.

Kieran Trippier remains injured, and it remains to be seen if the Argentine will opt to field 20-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters after his superb debut against the Magpies last weekend.

View photos Dele Alli Tottenham Premier League More

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou remains on the sidelines with a foot injury, meanwhile, with Erik Lamela also sidelined with a long-term hip injury.

Danny Rose is also ruled out with a knee ligament injury, but he may not play for the club again after criticising their transfer dealings in an explosive interview with The Sun prior to the Newcastle game.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSIONS

No Tottenham player is suspended for the trip to St. James' Park, with Dele Alli's ongoing three-match ban only valid for European competition.

Alli 2/1 to score with dabblebet

Chelsea, though, are without both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas following their red cards against Burnley last week.

Chelsea odds vs Tottenham More

TOTTENHAM POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Pochettino has a significant decision to make at right-back. With Trippier injured, Walker-Peters deputised successfully last weekend, though he was facing newly-promoted opposition instead of last season's champions. Eric Dier is also able to play at right-back, and may be trusted there if his manager does not want to risk the 20-year-old.

Elsewhere, Victor Wanyama is fit and ready to return to the first XI, and he may partner Mousa Dembele in midfield if Dier is shifted to right-back. Harry Winks is also available for selection.

Moussa Sissoko, too, may see his game time cut short with Son returning to action last weekend.

The Frenchman is much-derided among the Spurs fanbase, and Son surely offers a better attacking option than the £30 million flop.

Read More