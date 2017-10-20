Tottenham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

Tottenham turned in one of their finest tactical performances under the management of Mauricio Pochettino against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, and will hope to build on that momentum against Liverpool this weekend.

Spurs 6/5 for victory

Spurs went toe-to-toe with the European champions, earning a 1-1 draw to preserve their unbeaten record in Europe thus far this season and take them a step closer to qualification for the knockout stages.

The Reds, too, were in fine fettle, earning a remarkable and record-breaking 7-0 victory over Maribor to set themselves up for their trip to Wembley.

SPURS INJURIES

Mousa Dembele travelled with the Spurs squad for the Real Madrid clash, but he remains a doubt for the encounter with Liverpool due to an ankle injury.

Ben Davies missed the game at the Bernabeu due to illness, and it remains to be seen if he will recover in time to face Jurgen Klopp's men.

Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela are certain to miss the game, though winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou could return to the squad after suffering a concussion.

