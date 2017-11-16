Tottenham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Arsenal

Despite a series of injury problems, Tottenham head into the first North London derby of the season in confident mood.

Victories over Real Madrid and Crystal Palace ahead of the international break have left Mauricio Pochettino's side in a good position in both the Premier League and Champions League as they look to push on from their encouraging finishes to the past two campaigns.

Arsenal, meanwhile, lost to Manchester City last time out and are in danger of falling further behind in the race for a place in the top four.

SPURS INJURIES

Tottenham have a series of injury doubts ahead of the crucial clash, with a host of big-name players having sat out the international break.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks all withdrew from the England squad with injuries while Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld were also missing for France and Belgium respectively.

Michel Vorm also pulled out of the Netherlands squad, and with long-term absentees Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela still on the sidelines, Mauricio Pochettino's will be hopeful some of his star men pull through.

He did receive a boost as Jan Vertonghen recovered from an ankle injury to play for Belgium against Japan while Mousa Dembele has now returned to full fitness after a series of minor knocks.

