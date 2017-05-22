Tottenham transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Spurs

WALKER TO TRAVEL TO HONG KONG

View photos European Team of the Season Kyle Walker More

Kyle Walker will be part of the Tottenham squad for their trip to Hong Kong despite speculation surrounding his future, according to the Independent.

Spurs are playing a post-season promotional friendly against Kitchee and have taken all of their key players despite the right-back being linked with Manchester City.

MARSEILLE YET TO BID FOR SISSOKO

View photos Moussa Sissoko, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Tottenham More

Marseille are yet to bid for Moussa Sissoko but have shown increasing interest in the out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder, according to the Daily Mail.

The Ligue 1 side have pursued a number of France internationals over the past few months and may offer Sissoko a way out of Spurs ahead of next summer's World Cup.

RACE ON FOR KELECHI

View photos Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City More

A number of clubs including Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City want to sign Kelechi Iheanacho, according to the Sun on Sunday.

West Ham, Hoffenheim, Southampton and West Brom have also been linked with the Nigerian, who has found first-team opportunities difficult to come by under Pep Guardiola.

NKOUDOU TO BE OFFLOADED

View photos Georges-Kevin Nkoudou Tottenham More

Read More