Tottenham transfer news: Ten players Spurs could sign this summer, from Joshua King to Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham have enjoyed another impressive season under Mauricio Pochettino, finishing in second to secure Champions League football for two consecutive years.

That said, Spurs are not the finished article and Pochettino, along with Chairman Daniel Levy, will be looking to strengthen over the summer. As they become more strongly associated with the title race as each season passes, Tottenham face increasing pressure to recruit and evolve in the right ways.

They can only sustain their current position in public opinion for so long before people begin to question why their highly rated manager and youthful yet experienced squad haven’t actually won anything.

Wembley will house the club next season while the construction of the new White Hart Lane continues, and concerns over their form at the stadium from this season linger. Having played all of their Champions League fixtures at Wembley, not to mention their FA Cup semi-final encounter with Chelsea, failure to win a single game poses questions over whether they can reverse the hoodoo next season.

While it may be harsh to judge Vincent Janssen on his first season at the club, he struggled during Harry Kane’s absence and struggled in front of goal all season long. Another player in his debut season is Moussa Sissoko, who at £30m has been a disastrous signing and will likely be replaced by Pochettino.

With Kyle Walker expected to leave in the summer, Spurs will desperately need to bring in a replacement while a back-up and competition for left-back Danny Rose would surely make for a sensible purchase. There is also the small task of fending off interest from cash rich clubs across Europe who will be interested in the likes of Kane, Christian Erikson, Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris.

It is a big summer for Tottenham who will be keen to build on recent progress and prove that they are capable of becoming a serious force in England, and eventually Europe, on a consistent basis.

With this considered, see the gallery above for 10 players Tottenham could look to sign in the coming summer transfer window.