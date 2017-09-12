Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Tottenham need this man on form to get anything from this clash with Dortmund: Getty

The Wembley curse continues for Tottenham who are yet to win at their temporary home this season and face a tricky task in ending that hoo-doo against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

The German giants currently sit top of the Bundesliga after three games and arrive in North London for the opening Champions League Group H game having not conceded a league goal yet this season.

Spurs, by contrast, haven't won at Wembley - their temporary home for a year while White Hart Lane is being redeveloped - so far this season, continuing their worrying trend from last campaign where they struggled at the Home of Football in the Champions League and Europa League.

Indeed they faced Dortmund in the latter competition only a year ago, going down 6-1 on aggregate to the Germans although Mauricio Pochettino did rest plenty of stars as he tried unsuccessfully to chase down Premier League runaway leaders Leicester at the time.

It will be different this time around as only Dele Alli (suspended) and Victor Wanyama (injured) are missing from the familiar faces.

Dortmund have more pressing injury concerns with seven regulars are either doubtful or confirmed out, including the likes of Marco Reus, Marc Bartra and Marcel Schmelzer.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) on Wednesday September 13th at Wembley Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport 3 will be broadcasting the game but if you can't find a TV we will be live blogging it right here.

It's a big game for...

Mario Gotze. The forgotten man of European football is back at his spiritual home having left for the bright lights of Bayern only to struggle to recapture some of his glory days at the Westfalenstadion. He returned to Dortmund at the start of last season following a disappointing three year spell in Munich but managed only 11 games after being diagnose with "metabolic disturbances". He didn't play after January but has returned this season and is already looking leaner and meaner, setting up goals already and at 25 still has his best days ahead of him.

Player to watch...

Harry Kane. The August curse seemed like a myth but it does actually genuinely seem to be a thing as the Spurs man, so used to banging them in, failed again to score any league goals in August for the fourth season running. As soon as September ticked around he scored twice at Everton to finally get off the mark, and notch his 100th Tottenham goal in the process. Spurs will need him at his very best to break down a so-fa solid German defence if they are to get anything from this game.

Form...

Tottenham: WLDW

Dortmund: DWWWD

Odds...

Tottenham win: 11/8

Draw: 45/17

Dortmund win: 28/13



