Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The pressure will be on Tottenham to get off to a quick start in the Champions League when they host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Spurs have been handed a tough group that also contains defending champions Real Madrid and may find themselves playing catch-up if they do not begin with a home win.

They will take on Peter Bosz's men without Dele Alli, though the former Ajax coach has a number of absences of his own to contend with.

Game Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund Date Wednesday, September 13 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 3 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go.

US TV channel Online stream FS1 Fox Sports Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Whiteman Defenders Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier, Davies, Walker-Peters Midfielders Dier, Sissoko, Dembele, Eriksen, Winks, Georgiou, Oakley-Boothe Forwards Son, Kane, Llorente

Tottenham are without Dele Alli, who was sent off in their final Europa League match last season and as a result starts a three-game ban.

The injured Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Erik Lamela also miss out, but Mousa Dembele is expected to be available.

Potential starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Aurier, Dier, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen, Kane, Son.

Position Borussia Dortmund players Goalkeepers Weidenfeller, Reimann, Burki Defenders Zagadou, Subotic, Toljan, Beste, Sokratis, Piszczek, Toprak, Schumacher Midfielders Sahin, Dahoud, Pulisic, Kagawa, Castro, Bruun Larsen, Sauerland Forwards Yarmolenko, Gotze, Isak, Aubameyang, Philipp, Serra

Dortmund have a lengthy injury list to contend with. They are particularly short at full-back due to the absences of Erik Durm, Raphael Guerreiro and Marcel Schmezler as well as Marc Bartra.

Sebastian Rode, Marco Reus and Andre Schurrle are also out but Julian Weigl has travelled and Neven Subotic could join the squad in London late if he recovers from illness.

Potential starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Zagadou; Castro, Sahin, Gotze; Pulisic, Aubameyang, Philipp.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang More

Tottenham are 13/10 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Dortmund priced at 2/1 and the draw also available at 12/5.

Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos Harry Kane Mousa Dembele Tottenham More

Read More