Tottenham vs. Chelsea and the best EPL odds on GameBet

Sunday’s action is capped off when England’s two best sides from last season square off in a London derby

Backing Manchester United to continue where they left off in matchday 1, Watford to win at Bournemouth and Burnley to beat West Brom at fortress Turf Moor is available at 10.93. Are you bold enough to try a multiple? Our betting card is below.

1196 13:30 19 Aug Swansea City 7.90 Draw 3.50 Manchester United 0.36 +546 1132 16:00 19 Aug AFC Bournemouth 0.93 Draw 2.45 Watford FC 2.80 +547 1130 16:00 19 Aug Burnely FC 1.54 Draw 2.00 West Bromwich Albion 1.92 +544

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Wembley

Sunday 20 August

Kickoff 17:00 (GMT + 2)

The highlight of this weekend’s action takes place on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur, last season’s 2nd best team in England, host reigning champions Chelsea. They will have to quickly adapt to new home surroundings at Wembley but they are still favoured to edge The Blues this Sunday.

Tottenham disposed of Newcastle last weekend in a Premier League opener when Pochettino’s side always looked in control. In contrast, Chelsea started their title defence in horrendous fashion as they fell apart at home to Burnley, seeing Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill sent off. Both experienced campaigners will miss Sunday’s trip across the English capital.

