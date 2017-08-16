Tottenham vs Chelsea London derby: History, games & players who played for both clubs

Tottenham welcome London rivals Chelsea to Wembley on Sunday in what will be the first Premier League game played at the famed venue.

As well as being a historic occasion in its own right, the match is a battle between last season's champions and runners-up as they look to assert superiority in the race for the 2017-18 title. Spurs are looking to make it two wins from two, having defeated Newcastle United on the opening weekend, while Chelsea will attempt to bounce back from their embarrassing loss to Burnley.

Crucially, however, it is also a meeting of close rivals, meaning that the game will possess a unique dynamic that is absent from other encounters. Ahead of the game, Goal takes a closer look at the rivalry between Tottenham and Chelsea.

HISTORY

View photos Gianfranco Zola Chelsea John Scales Tottenham 1997 More

Tottenham and Chelsea are based in different areas of London so they are not considered immediate local adversaries, even though just over 10 miles separates their stadiums. However, the clubs have, nevertheless, developed an intriguing rivalry through the years.

They have met a total of 158 times in all competitions, with Chelsea comfortably the more successful team having secured 67 wins to Spurs' 51, while they have drawn 40 times.

Games played Chelsea wins Draws Tottenham wins 158 67 40 51

First meeting

Tottenham and Chelsea first met in a competitive fixture on December 18, 1909 when they faced off in the 1909-10 First Division at Stamford Bridge. The Blues won 2-1 thanks to goals from James Bradshaw and Jimmy Windridge, with William Minter scoring for Spurs.

One game that is said to have particularly intensified the hostility between the London outfits and their fans is the 1967 FA Cup final, which was the first time the famous trophy was contested by two teams from the English capital.

While the rivalry between Tottenham and Chelsea is not quite as rancorous as that between north London foes Spurs and Arsenal, it has become more of a spectacle as both sides find themselves seriously competing for honours.

Records

In the Premier League, John Terry holds the record for most appearances in the Tottenham-Chelsea derby, having played 26 times for the Blues against Spurs. Out of current players, Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill and Jan Vertonghen have each featured 10 times.

With 10 goals, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has scored the most of any player to feature in the derby, followed by Frank Lampard and Teddy Sheringham, who each scored six times in matches between the teams. Of those still playing, Hazard has scored four times against Tottenham, while Harry Kane has scored three times against Chelsea.

FAMOUS GAMES

Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea (1967 FA Cup final)

The first all-London FA Cup final was won by Tottenham in front of around 100,000 fans at Wembley. Spurs, then managed by the legendary Bill Nicholson, triumphed 2-1 at the national stadium, with goals from Jimmy Robertson and Frank Saul proving enough, as Bobby Tambling scored a late consolation goal for Tommy Docherty's Blues.

Rubbing salt in the Chelsea wounds somewhat, Tottenham boasted two former Blues stars in their ranks for the game, with Jimmy Greaves and Terry Venables winning a trophy they both failed to lift while at Stamford Bridge.

