Tottenham vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: live score updates
Some nice diagrams
HALF TIME
Brilliant stuff from Crystal Palace. Their gameplan is working almost perfectly, they look dangerous on the counter-attack and have blocked every path to goal. Spurs need to draw them out to break down this defence, quite how they'll do that is a mystery. It just takes one mistake - a little more urgency might force it.
45 mins +2
Sakho controls a high ball first time and is extremely close to handing it to Harry Kane, who would've been clean through on goal. Phew. Ward wins a free-kick wide left, Cabaye gets ready to send it into the middle... Gazaaniga saves easily.
Townsend is booked for bringing down Sissoko by grabbing his shorts. A tactical foul, close to half time. Makes sense. Eriksen's cross is headed away.
45 mins
Zaha is such a tidy player. He's so unpredictable and able to glide away from defenders with a little drop shoulder and quick acceleration - Spurs don't like him.
Spurs counter quickly. Winks finds Eriksen, who finds Son, who hits a weird cross/shot thing from wide left and it's just wide. Winks tries a long range shot but gets nowhere goal.
43 mins
Spurs still passing around the Palace half, unable to really cut through them. The defence is so well organised there are just no gaps. Can they keep this up for the rest of the match?
Vertonghen gets bored of waiting and goes for a long range shot, Dann blocks it and for a second the ball spins towards the bit of the goal that Speroni can't reach. He recovers and prevents it going just wide of the post.
41 mins
39 mins
GOOOAA is that in?! Excitement! Dann heads the corner back across goal and it looks like he's going land in the bottom corner. Gazzaniga makes an absolutely brilliant reaction save, diving to his left to stop the ball finding the net. Spurs clear their lines.
36 mins
Chance for Spurs! Rose is able to take Fosu-Mensah out of the game with a one-two, cuts inside instead of crossing and puts the ball in the box on his right foot. It's not cleared well and Kane waits for the ball to drop so he can volley, changes his mind and heads early but puts it over.
Dier makes another slide challenge on Zaha.
34 mins
Palace slowly getting more possession, though they are setup to counter-attack, so this statistic will look largely the same for the rest of the match.
31 mins
Rose wins a corner off Loftus-Cheek. Dann is basically hugging Kane in the area for that corner, Palace get it clear.
Aurier is out wide right, spots Rose on the opposite side of the pitch and bends a cross towards the far post. Rose attacks it with a diving header but heads wide. All he had to do was put his head straight through that one and it was a goal, instead he goes for the header as though he's trying to knock it to the side.
28 mins
Schlupp gets forward and runs into space on the left, Dier once again has to slide in to prevent him taking things further. Winks has impressed today, he's keeping everything neat and tidy in the middle of the pitch.
Eriksen has started dropping deeper to get on the ball.
25 mins
Palace look really organised, well drilled and are defending superbly here. Spurs cannot find space to thread passes around in the final third.
22 mins
Fosu-Mensah catches Kane with a heavy whack on the ankle and he's on his back receiving treatment. That looked a sore one.
19 mins
Danny Rose gets in trouble for heavy handed marking in the box from the corner, Townsend moves the ball out wide to Cabaye, who engineers space to shoot quickly but smacks the ball into bodies in the box. Palace want to hit Spurs on the counter-attack.
Winks goes down as his foot gets caught under the weight of a tackle in the centre-circle.
16 mins
Zaha burns Aurier on the left wing but as he approaches the box, Dier comes flying in to steal the ball and clear up the danger. He passes inside to Sanchez, who is closed down... and Cruyff turns his way out of trouble. Great play.
Dier slides in on Zaha shortly after as the Palace man runs through at goal. Zaha is at it today.
15 mins
Great play by Son on the left. He turns Scott Dann and speeds away from him but Palace are keeping the box busy and are able to block crosses and shots that Spurs try.
Winks plays a brilliant pass between defenders to find Rose on the left and Dann reads it, blocking the cross at the near post to prevent Kane getting in. Palace are defending really well here.
Son wins a tackle in the middle of the pitch, Eriksen takes the loose ball and decides to take a shot. He drags it wide.
12 mins
The ball is fired into Kane, he turns and lifts the ball into the air, teeing himself up for a volley, which he strikes at goal. It's a good hit but Speroni can catch it relatively easily.
9 mins
Danny Rose is rapid! He races to win a ball sent back towards the goalkeeper and passes inside, Gazzaniga hits a first time pass out to recycle play.
BT Sport's resident expert referee has just said that 'technically' that earlier incident should have been a penalty. The goalkeeper was nowhere near the ball when he clattered Sakho.
6 mins
Spurs enjoying the ball now, Dier drops back into defence to make a three. Winks finds Aurier - just - with a searching pass, Palace get everyone behind the ball.
Winks spins and turns his man before finding Aurier out wide and his cross is blocked. Great play by the youngster.
3 mins
Crystal Palace start well and get the ball into the corner early on. Spurs block their path and keep snapping to try and win possession back, Winks fouls about 40 yards out and Cabaye stands over the free-kick.
Cabaye chips in... Sanchez hooks it away and Zaha dribbles inside the area, twisting and turning, before chipping to the back post. SAKHO IS THERE! He misses the header and Gazzaniga wipes him out! Is that a penalty? No!
KICK-OFF
FOOTBALL!
Don't worry Palace fans
We're a little Spurs heavy in buildup for this blog so let's turn our attentions to Crystal Palace, who are finally showing signs that they are ready to mount a run and escape relegation.
According to some research by our man Alistair Tweedale, Crystal Palace have a 43 per cent chance of survival. Roy Hodgson strikes again!
Pochettino wouldn't change Spurs for any other job - for now
This was an interesting quote from the Spurs manager this week:
“I cannot guess what happens at Real Madrid or Barcelona. I don’t want to lie. Always I want to be honest and say, ‘I don’t think about tomorrow’. It doesn’t depend only on me, it depends on many circumstances. I like to be respectful, prudent, cautious, intelligent. For me, the most important club in the world is Tottenham. The emotion is real – I cannot fake it. Today, I do not change Tottenham for another club in the world because I am so involved, so focused. The club, the fans, provide us with an unbelievable life. It’s important for us to pay that back.”
No Lloris, no Alderweireld
But wait - there's more! It's not just Alli. How will Spurs cope today without three of their best players? Even the greatest teams struggle when big cogs are taken out, the injuries to Lloris, Alderweireld and Alli could have consequences for the title race. Imagine if Palace bring their Roy Hodgson A-Game to Wembley today...
A first Spurs start for this man today. ��#COYSpic.twitter.com/lJlyr53Bve— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 5, 2017
Spurs are eight points behind Man City, who if they beat Arsenal today, will almost be running away with it. With no League Cup, that means Spurs' hopes for a trophy rest on either the Champions League or the FA Cup. Unless, of course, they win today, City lose and the gap is closed. Stranger things have happened.
No Dele Alli
Alli misses out today with a hamstring injury, apparently. Pochettino could well just be resting him, deservedly so after his match winning performance against Real Madrid midweek.
Pochettino arriving early
Starting lineups
Spurs
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane (C). #COYSpic.twitter.com/wHcMpHxPAy— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 5, 2017
Crystal Palace
Here's the #CPFC �� team to take on @SpursOfficial at Wembley this afternoon! #TOTCRYpic.twitter.com/bDe0LShJb5— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 5, 2017