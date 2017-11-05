Tottenham vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: live score updates

12:49PM

12:49PM

Brilliant stuff from Crystal Palace. Their gameplan is working almost perfectly, they look dangerous on the counter-attack and have blocked every path to goal. Spurs need to draw them out to break down this defence, quite how they'll do that is a mystery. It just takes one mistake - a little more urgency might force it.

12:47PM

Sakho controls a high ball first time and is extremely close to handing it to Harry Kane, who would've been clean through on goal. Phew. Ward wins a free-kick wide left, Cabaye gets ready to send it into the middle... Gazaaniga saves easily.

Townsend is booked for bringing down Sissoko by grabbing his shorts. A tactical foul, close to half time. Makes sense. Eriksen's cross is headed away.

12:44PM

Zaha is such a tidy player. He's so unpredictable and able to glide away from defenders with a little drop shoulder and quick acceleration - Spurs don't like him.

Spurs counter quickly. Winks finds Eriksen, who finds Son, who hits a weird cross/shot thing from wide left and it's just wide. Winks tries a long range shot but gets nowhere goal.

12:42PM

Spurs still passing around the Palace half, unable to really cut through them. The defence is so well organised there are just no gaps. Can they keep this up for the rest of the match?

Vertonghen gets bored of waiting and goes for a long range shot, Dann blocks it and for a second the ball spins towards the bit of the goal that Speroni can't reach. He recovers and prevents it going just wide of the post.

12:40PM

12:38PM

39 mins

GOOOAA is that in?! Excitement! Dann heads the corner back across goal and it looks like he's going land in the bottom corner. Gazzaniga makes an absolutely brilliant reaction save, diving to his left to stop the ball finding the net. Spurs clear their lines.

12:35PM

36 mins

Chance for Spurs! Rose is able to take Fosu-Mensah out of the game with a one-two, cuts inside instead of crossing and puts the ball in the box on his right foot. It's not cleared well and Kane waits for the ball to drop so he can volley, changes his mind and heads early but puts it over.

Dier makes another slide challenge on Zaha.

12:33PM

34 mins

Palace slowly getting more possession, though they are setup to counter-attack, so this statistic will look largely the same for the rest of the match.

12:32PM

31 mins

Rose wins a corner off Loftus-Cheek. Dann is basically hugging Kane in the area for that corner, Palace get it clear.

Aurier is out wide right, spots Rose on the opposite side of the pitch and bends a cross towards the far post. Rose attacks it with a diving header but heads wide. All he had to do was put his head straight through that one and it was a goal, instead he goes for the header as though he's trying to knock it to the side.

12:28PM

28 mins

Schlupp gets forward and runs into space on the left, Dier once again has to slide in to prevent him taking things further. Winks has impressed today, he's keeping everything neat and tidy in the middle of the pitch.

Eriksen has started dropping deeper to get on the ball.

12:24PM

25 mins

Palace look really organised, well drilled and are defending superbly here. Spurs cannot find space to thread passes around in the final third.

12:22PM

22 mins

Fosu-Mensah catches Kane with a heavy whack on the ankle and he's on his back receiving treatment. That looked a sore one.

12:19PM

19 mins

Danny Rose gets in trouble for heavy handed marking in the box from the corner, Townsend moves the ball out wide to Cabaye, who engineers space to shoot quickly but smacks the ball into bodies in the box. Palace want to hit Spurs on the counter-attack.

Winks goes down as his foot gets caught under the weight of a tackle in the centre-circle.

12:16PM

16 mins

Zaha burns Aurier on the left wing but as he approaches the box, Dier comes flying in to steal the ball and clear up the danger. He passes inside to Sanchez, who is closed down... and Cruyff turns his way out of trouble. Great play.

Dier slides in on Zaha shortly after as the Palace man runs through at goal. Zaha is at it today.

12:14PM

15 mins

Great play by Son on the left. He turns Scott Dann and speeds away from him but Palace are keeping the box busy and are able to block crosses and shots that Spurs try.

Winks plays a brilliant pass between defenders to find Rose on the left and Dann reads it, blocking the cross at the near post to prevent Kane getting in. Palace are defending really well here.

Son wins a tackle in the middle of the pitch, Eriksen takes the loose ball and decides to take a shot. He drags it wide.

12:12PM

12 mins

The ball is fired into Kane, he turns and lifts the ball into the air, teeing himself up for a volley, which he strikes at goal. It's a good hit but Speroni can catch it relatively easily.

12:08PM

9 mins

Danny Rose is rapid! He races to win a ball sent back towards the goalkeeper and passes inside, Gazzaniga hits a first time pass out to recycle play.

BT Sport's resident expert referee has just said that 'technically' that earlier incident should have been a penalty. The goalkeeper was nowhere near the ball when he clattered Sakho.

12:06PM

6 mins

Spurs enjoying the ball now, Dier drops back into defence to make a three. Winks finds Aurier - just - with a searching pass, Palace get everyone behind the ball.

Winks spins and turns his man before finding Aurier out wide and his cross is blocked. Great play by the youngster.

12:03PM

3 mins

Crystal Palace start well and get the ball into the corner early on. Spurs block their path and keep snapping to try and win possession back, Winks fouls about 40 yards out and Cabaye stands over the free-kick.

Cabaye chips in... Sanchez hooks it away and Zaha dribbles inside the area, twisting and turning, before chipping to the back post. SAKHO IS THERE! He misses the header and Gazzaniga wipes him out! Is that a penalty? No!

Credit: AFP More

12:00PM

KICK-OFF

FOOTBALL!

11:56AM

Don't worry Palace fans

Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

We're a little Spurs heavy in buildup for this blog so let's turn our attentions to Crystal Palace, who are finally showing signs that they are ready to mount a run and escape relegation.

According to some research by our man Alistair Tweedale, Crystal Palace have a 43 per cent chance of survival. Roy Hodgson strikes again!

11:53AM

Pochettino wouldn't change Spurs for any other job - for now

This was an interesting quote from the Spurs manager this week:

“I cannot guess what happens at Real Madrid or Barcelona. I don’t want to lie. Always I want to be honest and say, ‘I don’t think about tomorrow’. It doesn’t depend only on me, it depends on many circumstances. I like to be respectful, prudent, cautious, intelligent. For me, the most important club in the world is Tottenham. The emotion is real – I cannot fake it. Today, I do not change Tottenham for another club in the world because I am so involved, so focused. The club, the fans, provide us with an unbelievable life. It’s important for us to pay that back.”

11:41AM

No Lloris, no Alderweireld

But wait - there's more! It's not just Alli. How will Spurs cope today without three of their best players? Even the greatest teams struggle when big cogs are taken out, the injuries to Lloris, Alderweireld and Alli could have consequences for the title race. Imagine if Palace bring their Roy Hodgson A-Game to Wembley today...

A first Spurs start for this man today. ��#COYSpic.twitter.com/lJlyr53Bve — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 5, 2017

Spurs are eight points behind Man City, who if they beat Arsenal today, will almost be running away with it. With no League Cup, that means Spurs' hopes for a trophy rest on either the Champions League or the FA Cup. Unless, of course, they win today, City lose and the gap is closed. Stranger things have happened.

11:24AM

No Dele Alli

Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Alli misses out today with a hamstring injury, apparently. Pochettino could well just be resting him, deservedly so after his match winning performance against Real Madrid midweek.

11:21AM

Pochettino arriving early

Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

11:16AM

Starting lineups

Spurs

Crystal Palace