Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Tottenham welcome Crystal Palace to Wembley on Sunday afternoon flying high after their midweek heroics against Real Madrid.

On a famous night at Wembley on Wednesday, Spurs magnificently beat the current Champions League holders 3-1 to secure qualification to the knockout rounds of the competition. In comparison, the visit of bottom-placed Crystal Palace may feel slightly unglamorous, but boss Mauricio Pochettino will be warning his squad against complacency. If they wish to sustain a credible title challenge, it is these kinds of games that could well define Spurs’ season.

The Argentine will also be wary that, before their triumph against Madrid, Spurs had lost two in a row against domestic rivals, losing both to Manchester United in the league and to West Ham in the EFL Cup. As a result, with the chance of moving back level with United in 2nd place - if the Red Devils lose at Chelsea on Sunday - Spurs will no doubt be fully-focussed on the task in hand this Sunday.

Although Palace have had a dismal start to the season so far – with eight losses in ten games leaving them adrift at the bottom of the table – the Eagles will be hopeful of building some positive momentum after snatching a late point in their 2-2 draw against West Ham last weekend. The grit his side demonstrated at Selhurst Park, as well as their surprise victory over Chelsea earlier this term, will give manager Roy Hodgson some cause for optimism, although the 71 year-old will have to do without Patrick van Aanholt, who limped off early against West Ham.

For Spurs, Toby Alderweireld is absent after picking up a hamstring problem against Real Madrid, but they will be boosted by the return of Moussa Dembele, who is likely to start alongside Harry Winks in midfield.