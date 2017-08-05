Tottenham vs Juventus: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & preview

Tottenham Hotspur host Juventus at Wembley on Saturday evening as their first season away from White Hart Lane begins.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will play their home games under the lights of the national stadium for the duration of the 2017-18 season, with Italian champions Juve kicking off proceedings in this weekend's friendly.

With Spurs starting their Premier League season in the North East against newly-promoted Newcastle, Saturday presents Pochettino and his team an opportunity to get used to their temporary surroundings before hosting rivals Chelsea in their Premier League debut at the 90,000-capacity ground.

Juventus are looking to continue their strong pre-season form ahead of the new Serie A campaign, as they prepare to challenge for what would be their seventh consecutive Scudetto.

Game Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus Date Saturday, August 5 Time 17:30 (BST)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Premier Sports.

UK TV channel Premier Sports

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on ESPN, and streamed via WatchESPN.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN WatchESPN

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm Defenders Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Kieran Trippier, Kevin Wimmer, Ben Davies, Cameron Carter-Vickers Midfielders Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Georges-Kévin N'Koudou, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Mousa Dembélé, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Josh Onomah, Harry Winks Forwards Son Heung-min, Vincent Janssen, Harry Kane

Pochettino is likely to name a full-strength Spurs side ahead of the tie, with Kieran Trippier to retain his place at right-back. The 26-year-old has a decisive season ahead of him following Kyle Walker's transfer to Manchester City.

Possible line-up: Lloris; Vertonghen, Dier, Alderweireld; Trippier, Winks, Dembele, Davies; Dele, Eriksen; Kane

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Gianluigi Buffon, Carlo Pinsoglio, Wojciech Szczęsny Defenders Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Medhi Benatia, Alex Sandro, Andrea Barzagli, Daniele Rugani, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Dario Del Fabro Midfielders Miralem Pjanić, Sami Khedira, Juan Cuadrado, Claudio Marchisio, Mario Lemina, Kwadwo Asamoah, Stefano Sturaro, Tomás Rincón, Rolando Mandragora, Rodrigo Bentancur Forwards Gonzalo Higuaín, Douglas Costa, Marko Pjaca, Mario Mandžukić, Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi, Moise Kean

Spurs are set to face a strong Juventus side on Saturday, with Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain providing the firepower in the forward positions.

Max Allegri is likely to re-shuffle his defence after the club's 1-1 friendly draw with Roma, with Giorgio Chiellini likely to partner Daniele Rugani at centre-back.

Possible line-up: Buffon; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Rugani, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Costa, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Higuain

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Spurs are 17/10 to defeat their Italian opponents on Saturday, with the Serie A champions placed at 11/8 to win.

Dabblebet are also offering 11/8 for the draw.

GAME PREVIEW

