Tottenham vs Kitchee SC: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Tottenham will wrap up their season on Friday against Hong Kong side Kitchee SC in a post-season friendly at the Hong Kong Stadium, with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli set to wrap up a successful campaign in front of their fans in the Far East.

Spurs once again missed out on the Premier League title as they were unable to keep pace with Chelsea, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side certainly livened up the battle towards the end of the season with a run of 12 victories in 13 matches.

Spurs scored an impressive 13 goals in the final two games, beating Leicester 6-1 before thrashing relegated Hull 7-1 to secure their highest finish in 54 years in the top flight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

What time does it start?

Tottenham vs Kitchee SC kicks off at 13:00 BST [20:00 local] at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will not be broadcast live on television. However, you can watch the match on the club’s Facebook channel, which will live stream the game.

Can I get tickets?

Yes. Match day tickets are available on Cityline and StubHub begin at 330 Hong Kong dollars [£33], with other available at 480 Hong Kong dollars [£47] and 680 Hong Kong dollars [£67].