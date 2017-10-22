Tottenham vs Liverpool player ratings: Who starred and who stank at Wembley?
Tottenham Hotspur
Hugo Loris 7
Not overly employed but produced a brilliant save to deny Coutinho on 67 minutes. Also saved a James Milner and Mo Salah attempt with his legs in the second half. Excellent when needed, which was not too much.
Kieran Trippier 7
You can see why Spurs were so relaxed about selling Kyle Walker. Trippier looks a class act, a more solid option defensively. He could be pressuring his old team-mate for the England spot before the World Cup.
Toby Alderweireld 7
Spurs’ three man central defence was unsettled a couple of times, mainly when the game was already done at 4-1, but for the majority of the game they were in control. Eased through.
Jan Vertonghen 7
Helped out trying to nullify the threat of Salah. Successful for the most part, although the Egyptian was central to the visitors best moments – rare as they were. Solid performance.
Davinson Sánchez 7
A classy addition this season. He saw off Roberto Firmino relatively comfortably and has the ability to turn defence into attack swiftly, which the home side did at will, especially in the early stages.
Serge Aurier 6
Had the trickiest task against Salah, the Liverpool winger Spurs' most lively opponent. It was a well balanced contest, the wing-back’s pace inevitably giving him some success. Overall, Aurier did well.
Harry Winks 7
Well supported in his shielding role. Liverpool’s threat comes from Philippe Coutinho finding space in front of the back four, but Winks had plenty of reinforcement on those occasions it was necessary.
Son Heung-min 8
Destructive on the counter-attack. Scored the second on 12 minutes, and should have claimed a first half hat-trick. He hit the bar and fluffed an easy chance from close range. Exposed Liverpool’s inept defending.
Christian Eriksen 8
Gets better every season. Any Barcelona scouts watching this game might ask if the Dane is worth looking at as much as Coutinho. Eriksen may not have the dribbling ability, but there is just as much end product.
Dele Alli 8
Tactically superb, withdrawing when necessary to ensure Coutinho had no space to operate in midfield, and then moving through the gears to support Kane as and when was necessary. Rewarded with deserved goal.
Harry Kane 9
If there is a Halloween party at Anfield, guest will turn up wearing Harry Kane masks. The Liverpool defenders were petrified, utterly outclassed by him. It was like watching an overage player taking on a junior team. Magnificence exposed dross.
Liverpool
Simon Mignolet 2
Decided to take a tour of London on four minutes, giving Kane the opportunity he needed to strike first. The Spurs striker still had plenty to do, but it was poor judgment by the Belgian.
Joe Gomez 5
Moved from right back to centre-half in the post-Lovren reshuffle. He may find himself there for a while. Gomez is still learning his trade, although it’s a tough education when Liverpool defend like this.
Dejan Lovren 2
He was removed early to prevent further humiliation from Kane. Two mistakes were punished for Spurs’ first two goals. Klopp had seen enough. Liverpool supporters felt the manager’s loss of patience long overdue.
Joel Matip 3
Most of the negative attention will focus on Lovren, but Matip was not much better. The positive appraisal is he will improve with a more solid partner, but he was culpable for Spurs’ third on stroke of half-time.
Alberto Moreno 4
With all due respect to the Spaniard, he has been Liverpool’s most consistent defender this season. Think long and hard before deciding how complimentary that is. Was not the worst.
Jordan Henderson 5
Henderson’s best game for Liverpool was against Spurs at Anfield last season. Since returning from injury he has been striving for the same excellence. He needed more help to shield defence. He kept going.
Emre Can 4
Can’s situation is increasingly curious. He won’t sign a new deal yet is treated like he is indispensable. He looked slow against a more dynamic Spurs midfield, and had to move further back when Lovren was subbed.
James Milner 5
Deserved to start after starring against Maribor in midweek, although it was Gini Wijnaldum’s injury that ensured he kept his place. Offered more energy than some of his team-mates but did not compare favourably with opponents.
Philippe Coutinho 6
Liverpool needed more from their talisman. Pochettino had a plan to stop him, involving plenty of Spurs players dropping deep to deny the Brazilian space. It worked perfectly. Kept going but too late.
Mohamed Salah 7
Liverpool’s best hope of salvation. Scored against the run of play on 24 minutes to give Klopp’s side a chance of mounting a comeback. Spurs often needed three to stop him.
Roberto Firmino 6
Assessing how Liverpool can raise their level to the standard of a genuine title challenge, the gaze often falls on the No9. Does Firmino match up to the rest of the top four’s strikers? Consistency eludes him.