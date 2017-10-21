Tottenham vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Tottenham earned a credible 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, and return to Premier League action with another stern test, this time against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's men won 7-0 against Maribor in a record-breaking performance on the same night as Spurs held on in the Bernabeu, and are looking for points in the top-flight.

While Spurs are well amongst the runners and riders - they sit third - Liverpool are eighth, nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

Game Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Date Sunday, October 21 Time 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Sports Premier League. It will be available to stream live on the Sky Go app.

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports app. It can also be followed on the Spanish-language channel NBC Universo.