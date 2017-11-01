Tottenham vs Real Madrid, Champions League: live score updates
19 mins
Vertonghen with an excellent ball in, and great defending from Casemiro to clear.
18 mins
Erikssen miscontrols, Ramos pressures him, but the ref gives a corner to Spurs. Ramos unhappy, thought the Dane got the last touch.
15 mins
That Hakimi, just 18, is a serious weak link at RB. Zidane will be hoping Dani Carvajal gets well ASAP.
Midwives are jealous of Kieran Trippier's delivery.— Football365 (@F365) November 1, 2017
14 mins
Spurs enjoying an excellent spell, Trippier with a dangerous ball across the area.
11 mins
Madrid again dodgy. Alli slips it to Kane, Nacho seems to have it covered but then just freezes, Ramos has to step in.
10 mins
Madrid a bit sloppy. Twice in a few seconds Kane can free Erikssen. "The communication between Ramos and Nacho is non-existent," says McManaman. More precise ball would have been a good chance for one, and Erikssen with a charged-down shot for the other.
7 mins
Hakimi down the right in a great position but his cross is weak and Ronaldo tells him as much.
First sighting of Harry Kane, chasing onto a high ball from Trippier, Casilla gets there just in time.
High line from Tottenham, trusting the pace of their backs. Marcelo and Hakimi could well get in behind, I'd worry.
@alantyers cud b the night when the #bouncebackability effect happens 4 Real, TH may feel the backlash after the loss 2 Girona!— John McEnerney (@MackerOnTheMed) November 1, 2017
6 mins
Very fine player, I enjoyed watching him.
Tonight #THFC vs #Realmadrid. I’m honored to be invited by @spursofficial as 1/2 time guest @Wembley and thank the great fans. #Specialgamepic.twitter.com/Y7AdxoGYN8— Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) November 1, 2017
5 mins
Spurs are standing off and allowing Madrid the run of the place. Marcello gets a cross in. Cleared. Dave Sanchez at the back has a battle with Benzema, it's a corner for Madrid. Isco plays it in, Sanchez loses Sergio Ramos, who heads the ball over.
3 mins
Marcello sends one diagonally to the right wing, Ronaldo is onto it (he seems to have a free role, he was on the left touchline a second ago). Cuts it back to Isco, who is afforded loads of time to tee up a long shot.
2 mins
Spurs yet to touch it, until the ball is lofted forward. Lloris gathers and starts an attack, three seconds later Kiko Casilla has the ball.
1 mins
It's white shirts and against black shirts, not that I am saying Madrid are fascists, and it's the Spanish giants who kick off, and they are soon stroking the ball around calmly at the back.
The corporate anthem plays
Spurs have never beaten Madrid. Real Madrid have never played at Wembley.
Crowd surfing!
A lovable old relic from a bygone era
And Rod Stewart.
Top level
In place at Wembley. Pochettino: We must show we belong at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/h2uMfB3iQW— Tom Collomosse (@TomCStandard) November 1, 2017
Lovely stuff
A one team man but not a one man team. pic.twitter.com/lVWyEwOiIK— Richard Swarbrick (@RikkiLeaks) November 1, 2017
Here are the teamsheets
Strong bench for Spurs here at Wembley. Dele Alli’s turn to be micro-analysed. A distracted soul, or ready for the big time? pic.twitter.com/F42ueQca25— Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) November 1, 2017
CR7 in da house
Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Real Madrid and can extend his lead in the all-time Champions League scoring charts https://t.co/LyEQYUHweNpic.twitter.com/m8XBIqfXr7— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 1, 2017
And here are Real Madrid
Who are so good that they seem to be playing not on a pitch! Just sort of floating in the North West London air.
Here's how BT reckon Spurs will play
Sir Gary of Lineker
is our TV host. Jolly good, Sir Gary.
Here's your Tottingham heroes
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYSpic.twitter.com/KfTlTBkKPz— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 1, 2017
Real Madrid
#RMUCL— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 1, 2017
¡Este es el once inicial del #RealMadrid para el encuentro frente a @Spurs_ES! pic.twitter.com/HY3QXPUAfA
Evening all
Tyers here, and the teams for this exciting match are already in. Without further ado...
Match preview
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he thrives in adversity and believes their first ever trip to Wembley Stadium to face Tottenham Hotspur tonight can help the Spanish giants shake off the hangover of a sticky start to the season.
A shock 2-1 defeat at Catalan side Girona on Sunday left the Liga champions eight points behind arch rivals Barcelona, having drawn two and lost two of their opening 10 domestic league games as they struggle to retain the Spanish title.
They will be without first choice keeper Keylor Navas, centre back Raphael Varane, right back Dani Carvajal and former Spurs forward Gareth Bale when they face the London side in the Champions league under the iconic Wembley arch.
Defeat could leave Real facing the propsect of finishing as runners-up in Group H, but Zidane is not dwelling on the current sticky patch and is turning the dip in form into a positive.
"We are feeling good and ready to perform well against a great team in Tottenham Hotspur," the former Real player told reporters at Spurs' temporary Wembley home, which they are using while they build a new stadium at their White Hart lane ground.
"Personally I always have the same hopes, the same motivation when I go about my job. After a defeat of course people aren't happy but in some ways I like this. I like having the motivation of a big match to get back to winning ways.
"I think when the going gets tough it's when I work my best. There will always be hard moments but it's important to always trust and come back stronger.
"It is not without its complications in the build-up but we are prepared to go out and do our job. Rest assured, the players are going to be very well prepared for this match."
