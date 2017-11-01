Tottenham vs Real Madrid, Champions League: live score updates

8:04PM

Vertonghen with an excellent ball in, and great defending from Casemiro to clear.

Erikssen miscontrols, Ramos pressures him, but the ref gives a corner to Spurs. Ramos unhappy, thought the Dane got the last touch.

That Hakimi, just 18, is a serious weak link at RB. Zidane will be hoping Dani Carvajal gets well ASAP.

Spurs enjoying an excellent spell, Trippier with a dangerous ball across the area.

Madrid again dodgy. Alli slips it to Kane, Nacho seems to have it covered but then just freezes, Ramos has to step in.

Madrid a bit sloppy. Twice in a few seconds Kane can free Erikssen. "The communication between Ramos and Nacho is non-existent," says McManaman. More precise ball would have been a good chance for one, and Erikssen with a charged-down shot for the other.

Hakimi down the right in a great position but his cross is weak and Ronaldo tells him as much.

First sighting of Harry Kane, chasing onto a high ball from Trippier, Casilla gets there just in time.

High line from Tottenham, trusting the pace of their backs. Marcelo and Hakimi could well get in behind, I'd worry.

Spurs are standing off and allowing Madrid the run of the place. Marcello gets a cross in. Cleared. Dave Sanchez at the back has a battle with Benzema, it's a corner for Madrid. Isco plays it in, Sanchez loses Sergio Ramos, who heads the ball over.