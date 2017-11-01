Tottenham vs Real Madrid player ratings: Dele Alli and Harry Kane shine on historic night at Wembley

It was a night to remember for the young Tottenham midfielder

Tottenham delivered one of the finest victories in the club's history as Dele Alli scored twice in a 3-1 demolition of Real Madrid.

Spurs sealed qualification for the Champions League knockout stages in the most dramatic style, with two goals from Alli and one from Christian Eriksen ensuring a memorable night at Wembley.

The home fans were even cheering their side's every pass with 20 minutes left as Mauricio Pochettino's men threatened to humiliate their star-studded opponents, before Cristiano Ronaldo added a late consolation.

Victory means Tottenham move top of Group H on 10 points, three ahead of their Spanish opponents with two games remaining.

The last time Spurs overcame the European champions was in 2010 when Gareth Bale inspired them to beat Inter Milan by the same scoreline, but this was nothing if not a team performance.

Harry Kane, having overcome a hamstring injury, was irrepressible up front while Eriksen, Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier, along with Alli, could all lay claim to leaving as man of the match.

England manager Gareth Southgate, watching on in the stands, must have liked what he saw.

Real were admittedly hampered by injury, with Raphael Varane, Bale and Keylor Navas all absent - but that will do little to comfort the under-pressure Zinedine Zidane.

After losing to Girona in LaLiga on Sunday, this was the first time they had been beaten in a Champions League group match in 31 attempts.

