Tottenham vs Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane heads to Wembley with questions being asked about his future

"Zidane loses his powers" concluded Spanish sports daily AS in a headline. A touch far, perhaps, but a test now lies ahead for Zinedine Zidane and it's the biggest yet for a coach who has lived something of a charmed life since replacing Rafael Benitez as Real Madrid manager in January 2016.

Less than six months after he stood alongside Florentino Perez to be presented as boss - as an aside, Rafa had not yet even been informed of his sacking by the Madrid heirarchy - Zidane was preparing his side for a Champions League final in Milan. They would win, as they did a year later in Cardiff - two-time winners of club football's biggest trophy inside 18 months of Zizou taking over as coach.

Where they are now is somewhere altogether more concerning.

You wouldn't rule them out of a third consecutive final, nor a fourth European Cup in five seasons, and yet the feeling around the club is somewhat different. Feeling the breath on the back of their neck from the continent's nouveau riche, a lot of what has set Madrid back this season has been way out of the Frenchman's control - Cristiano Ronaldo's long suspension that left his side shorn of the world's most potent goal threat, Madrid being outbid for Kylian Mbappé and not being able to convince Milan to sell Gianluigi Donnarumma - but the things that are within his control have equally not gone so well.

Where last year substitutes and late goals were bailing the Blancos out in tough spots, this season has seen no such luck. His side looked tired as they slumped to defeat in Girona on Sunday, not to mention complacent.

Zidane has little sway over the club's transfer policy but has been less than subtle in his dismay over being left short up front. Alvaro Morata's sale, part of a big summer clearout that made them a €75m profit, didn't fund any incomings in attack and with that Ronaldo suspension, Karim Benzema out of form and Gareth Bale injured in the opening months of the season, they have paid the price, drifting eight points off Barcelona in La Liga.