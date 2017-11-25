Tottenham vs West Brom - live: What time is it on, where can I watch it, team news, preview, odds, prediction

Managerless West Bromwich Albion play their first game without the baseball-capped, tracksuit-clad figure of Tony Pulis in the dugout on Saturday when they travel to Wembley of all places, to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs themselves are reeling after a surprising 2-0 defeat in the north London derby to Arsenal last weekend. They bounced back well in midweek with a fine 2-1 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund but they will be looking to improve on their Premier League form.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are currently hanging onto their top-four place, only one point ahead of high-flying Burnley and they will be looking to push on now with top place in the Champions League group sorted.

What time is it on?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 25 November at Wembley.

Where can I watch it?

The game is not on TV due to laws surrounding 3pm kick-offs but you can follow all the latest updates on The Independent’s live blog.

It’s a big game for…

West Brom. From the players, to the chairman, to caretaker manager Gary Megson, the Baggies desperately need three points on Saturday to stop their slide down the table. A heavy defeat to Spurs could see them drop into the bottom three and that is a tough place to get out of for whoever takes the reins from sacked Pulis. They need to get their fans back on side and there is only one way to do that…

Player to watch…

Harry Kane. The Englishman has been playing with a niggling injury and had not found the net in three games which, for Kane’s high standards, looked somewhat odd – especially given he was facing Crystal Palace in one of the games. However he got back to scoring ways on Tuesday against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and expect him to fill his boots on Saturday at home to managerless West Brom.

Form…

Tottenham: LLWWLW

West Brom: DDLLLL

Odds…

Tottenham: 1/4

West Brom: 17/1

Draw: 28/5