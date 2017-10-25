Tottenham vs West Ham: preview, prediction and TV channel details
What is it?
It's a tasty-looking League Cup fourth round clash between London rivals Tottenham and West Ham.
When is it?
It's this evening, so Wednesday, October 25.
What time is kick-off?
It all gets under way at 8pm at Wembley, the temporary home of Spurs.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will have live coverage of this one. Alternatively, book mark this page and return later to follow our rolling blog.
What is the team news?
Danny Rose is set to make his first Tottenham start in almost nine months against West Ham but Erik Lamela is still not ready to return.
Rose came on for the last 10 minutes of Tottenham's Champions League draw with Real Madrid last week but his appearance off the bench was partly forced due to injuries elsewhere.
The England left-back has been out with a knee problem that required surgery in May and has not started a game since playing against Sunderland on January 31.
The news regarding Lamela is less positive. Lamela last played against Liverpool, also in the League Cup, on October 25 last year before suffering a hip injury in training.
West Ham midfielder Michail Antonio will miss tonight's clash at Wembley with a rib injury.
The 27-year-old Antonio, who has made eight Premier League starts and scored one goal so far, picked up the knock in the first half their 3-0 home defeat to Brighton on Saturday but played through the pain.
Striker Andy Carroll returns to the squad following his one-game suspension after being sent off against Burnley while back-up goalkeeper Adrian will start.
What are they saying?
Mauricio Pochettino on where Spurs' focus is this season:
"Our objective is to try to win the Premier League and the Champions League. For me, two real trophies.
"That can really change your life. And then the FA Cup, of course, I would like to win.
"I would like to win the Carabao Cup. But I think it will not change the life of Tottenham. If you want to be a big team and if you want to fight for big things, it's impossible if you don't use all the squad and rotate in England."
Slaven Bilic on turning West Ham's form around:
“I have to get us playing better immediately.
“It is a chance for us. It is not coming a couple of weeks time or three weeks, it is tomorrow night.
“In this situation it is a really good thing. We have to lift ourselves, we have trained and as I said, we have to play better. Friday was very disappointing although every Premier League game is difficult.”
What are the odds?
Tottenham to win - 1/2
West Ham to win - 11/2
Draw - 19/5
What's our prediction?
Tottenham to add to West Ham and Slaven Bilic's woes with a 3-0 win.