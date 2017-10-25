Tottenham vs West Ham: preview, prediction and TV channel details

Slaven Bilic is desperate for his West Ham side to produce a good performance and result against Spurs - Action Images via Reuters

What is it?

It's a tasty-looking League Cup fourth round clash between London rivals Tottenham and West Ham.

When is it?

It's this evening, so Wednesday, October 25.

What time is kick-off?

It all gets under way at 8pm at Wembley, the temporary home of Spurs.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will have live coverage of this one. Alternatively, book mark this page and return later to follow our rolling blog.

Rose is set to make his first Tottenham start in almost nine months Credit: AFP More

What is the team news?

Danny Rose is set to make his first Tottenham start in almost nine months against West Ham but Erik Lamela is still not ready to return.

Rose came on for the last 10 minutes of Tottenham's Champions League draw with Real Madrid last week but his appearance off the bench was partly forced due to injuries elsewhere.