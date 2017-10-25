Tottenham vs West Ham: What time is it, what channel is it on, where can I watch it, who is going to win?

Tottenham will hope to top-off a fantastic week with a victory over fellow Londoners West Ham when they visit Wembley for a Fourth-Round League Cup meeting on Wednesday evening.

The fixture comes with Spurs at the zenith of their confidence in this young season. After coming away from the Bernabeu with a draw in Tuesday’s Champions’ League group-stage game against Real Madrid, their comprehensive dismantling of Liverpool’s defence in a 4-1 league victory on Sunday underlined not only their dynamism as an attacking force, but that the North Londoners are finally settling in to their adopted home.

All this will not make pleasant viewing for beleaguered West Ham boss Slaven Bilic. Indeed, a meeting with the high-flying Spurs could hardly come at a worse time following his side’s dismal 3-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Brighton at the weekend. Consequently, with the Croat understood to have been given two more games in which to save his job by the club’s owners, it seems likely a weakened Hammers team will be fielded with Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace a priority.

