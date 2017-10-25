Tottenham vs West Ham: What time is it, what channel is it on, where can I watch it, who is going to win?
Tottenham will hope to top-off a fantastic week with a victory over fellow Londoners West Ham when they visit Wembley for a Fourth-Round League Cup meeting on Wednesday evening.
The fixture comes with Spurs at the zenith of their confidence in this young season. After coming away from the Bernabeu with a draw in Tuesday’s Champions’ League group-stage game against Real Madrid, their comprehensive dismantling of Liverpool’s defence in a 4-1 league victory on Sunday underlined not only their dynamism as an attacking force, but that the North Londoners are finally settling in to their adopted home.
All this will not make pleasant viewing for beleaguered West Ham boss Slaven Bilic. Indeed, a meeting with the high-flying Spurs could hardly come at a worse time following his side’s dismal 3-0 home defeat to newly-promoted Brighton at the weekend. Consequently, with the Croat understood to have been given two more games in which to save his job by the club’s owners, it seems likely a weakened Hammers team will be fielded with Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace a priority.
Although Mauricio Pochettino will also be keen to make changes – his squad have important clashes with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Arsenal all in the next month - he has a depth of attacking options at his disposal that could hurt the Hammers, with Fernando Llorente expected to start in place of the rested Harry Kane and Erik Lamela poised to return to the bench after a year out.
The Argentine will surely be eyeing a smooth victory here to take Spurs into the Fifth-Round of the cup competition for the first time since 2014 and extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.
What time does it start?
Tottenham vs West Ham kicks off at 19:45
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 19:30. Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on Channel 5.
It’s a big game for…
Juan Foyth. The teenaged compatriot of Mauricio Pochettino, signed on a five-year deal from Estudiantes in the summer, will be hoping his manager grants him a second start in the competition after playing 90 minutes against Barnsley in September. With striker Andy Carroll also returning from suspension for the Hammers, the evening may be a useful opportunity to prove himself.
Best stat…
1-2. The score when the two teams last met in the League Cup – at White Hart Lane in December 2013. How Slaven Bilic would savour a similar upset tonight.
Remember when…
Clive Allen netted a cool hat-trick to sink the Hammers in a one-sided quarter-final replay between the two sides in 1987.
Player to watch…
Son Heung-min. After a typically fluid display against Liverpool over the weekend, the South Korean, who has not been a regular starter this term, will be hoping to cement his place with a starring performance here.
Past three meetings…
West Ham 2 (Hernandez, Kouyate) Tottenham 3 (Kane x2, Eriksen), September 2017
West Ham 1 (Lanzini) Tottenham 0, May 2017
Tottenham 3 (Winks, Kane x2) West Ham 2 (Antonio, Lanzini), November 2016
Form Guide…
Tottenham: WWWWDW
West Ham: DWLWDL
Odds…
Tottenham: 10/21
West Ham: 5/1
Draw: 19/5
(Odds provided by 888 Sport)