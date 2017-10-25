Tottenham vs West Ham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Tottenham will hope to continue their considerable momentum when they face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

After drawing 1-1 with Real Madrid in the Champions League last week, Spurs thumped Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley on Sunday, and they must maintain that form if they are to come through a defining month, with the return leg against Real in a week's time following a trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

The Hammers, meanwhile, lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, leaving Slaven Bilic's job hanging by a thread. A victory against Spurs would go a long way to restoring some much-needed goodwill.

Game Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Date Wednesday, October 25 Time 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Sports Football. It will be available to stream live on the Sky Go app.