Tottenham and West Ham charged with failing to control their players during bad-tempered derby clash

The two clubs have been charged by the FA: Getty

West Ham and Tottenham have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Saturday’s Premier League derby.

Spurs won the match 3-2, having led by three goals before Serge Aurier was shown a second yellow card for a wild challenge on Andy Carroll.

West Ham were pushing hard for an equaliser in injury time when a late melee occurred, with Javier Hernandez and Spurs substitute Fernando Llorente squaring up.

View photos Tottenham held on to win 3-2 (Getty) More

“West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by The FA following their fixture on Saturday (September 23, 2017),” the FA statement read.

“It is alleged that in or around the 95th minute of the game, both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“They have until 6pm on September 28, 2017 to respond to the charge.”

More to follow.