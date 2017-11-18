For Tottenham, whose lack of thought cost them against Arsenal, the north London derby means lots more thinking

Tottenham got it wrong on a day when their fans needed them to get it right: Getty

Say it now and say it clear, this was an important win for Arsenal. This was a win that hauls them back into top-four contention, that restores much-needed confidence and bragging rights against a neighbour who has bested them convincingly in recent months and years, and Tottenham must now reassess where they are.

While Harry Kane’s absence went some way to excusing that defeat at Old Trafford and Toby Alderweireld’s was felt here, this was not a performance that we have come to expect from Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs teams. Or is it?

It is another game against a top-six rival where they have looked sluggish. Of the four they have played this season – Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and now Arsenal – they have lost three and there is a trend developing where a mix of conservative play and a fault of their system is exposed. This happened again today at a sodden Emirates, where Pochettino’s wing-backs were incapable of getting forward and providing the width this system demands.

Davinson Sanchez was a rare bright spot for Spurs