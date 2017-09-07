Totti to begin quest for coaching badges

Roma legend Francesco Totti will start his quest to become a fully qualified UEFA coach on September 18 as he takes the next step in his career after his retirement from playing.

Totti called time on his illustrious career in July after making 786 appearances for the Giallorossi over 25 years, scoring 307 goals and winning the 2000-01 Serie A title.

The 40-year-old opted to take up a director role with the capital club, but after admitting it was "very hard" watching his first game from the executive suite, he will be back on the training pitches soon.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Italian Coaches Association confirmed Totti will take the first step to becoming a coach this month in Rome.

"On September 18, Francesco Totti will begin the coaching course for the UEFA B licence," they wrote.