Totti farewell sees him cement standing alongside Buffon and Maldini as Serie A legend

The iconic playmaker took in a 619th appearance in Italy's top-flight against Genoa on Sunday, with the curtain brought down on a remarkable career

Francesco Totti made his 619th and final Serie A appearance for Roma against Genoa on Sunday.

After 24 memorable years as a talismanic presence at Stadio Olimpico, the 40-year-old will be taking his career in a different direction this summer.

Did Totti become too big for Roma?

It may be that he hangs up his boots and takes a director post in the Italian capital, or he may opt to play on elsewhere.

Whatever he decides, the World Cup winner has cemented his standing among the legends.

619 - Totti has collected his 619th league appearance, equalling Buffon – only Maldini boasts more in Serie A (647). Icon. #Tottiday pic.twitter.com/7opt0UjLHr — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 28, 2017

Totti was introduced off the bench against Genoa, having staged a lap of honour before the game.

The game was his 786th for Roma in all competitions, with that return seeing him top the club’s all-time list by some distance.

'Totti's not a hero, he's a god!'

His incredible record as a one-club man can only be bettered by Milan icon Paolo Maldini in Italy, with Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon having started out at Parma.

He is, however, still going strong at the age of 39 and will expect to challenge Maldini’s haul over the coming seasons.