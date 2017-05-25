Totti hints at continuing career ahead of final Roma outing

Francesco Totti says he is “ready for a new challenge” ahead of his final appearance for Roma.

After a remarkable 25 years as part of the first-team fold in the Italian capital, an iconic figure is preparing to bid farewell.

Maradona: Totti the best ever

Totti will take in his final fixture against Genoa on Sunday, with no contract extension put to the 40-year-old.

The World Cup winner does have a directorial role waiting for him at Roma, but he has hinted that he may not be ready to hang up his boots just yet.

He posted on his personal Facebook account: “I just feel that my love for football never fades: it’s a passion, my passion. It’s so deep I can’t imagine not fuelling it any longer. Ever. From Monday I’m ready to go again. I’m ready for a new challenge.”

Over the course of an illustrious career at Stadio Olimpico, Totti has taken in 785 appearances.

Spalletti: I don't know Totti's plans

He has scored 307 goals for the club, while adding nine in 58 appearances for Italy.

A solitary Serie A title success was secured in 2000-01, with that triumph complementing two Coppa Italia victories and a World Cup triumph in 2006.