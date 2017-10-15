Toulon 21 Scarlets 20: Welsh give three-time champions almighty scare before falling agonisingly short
For four glorious minutes, Scarlets were in dreamland. Having been 18-0 down, they led Toulon, the three-time champions, at their citadel. There can be no shame in failing to complete one of the great European comebacks, only regret at the manner in which they threw the game away in the opening quarter.
After that early horror show they were the better team. Loose forwards Jake Ball, Aaron Shingler and Lewis Rawlins were immense, outshining far more celebrated opponents. No player exemplified Scarlets’ resilience more than Leigh Halfpenny, returning to the Stade Felix Mayol after being let go in the summer.
Halfpenny was indirectly responsible for the concession of eight points – scrum half Aled Davies also gifted seven with an intercept try – but the Wales full-back responded superbly, scoring 15 points.
Like he did in the previous fixture between the clubs when he was wearing Toulon colours, Halfpenny missed a decisive penalty late on.
Sensing the possibility of becoming only the second team to win here after an astonishing Saracens victory 12 months ago, the Scarlets lost their previous precision and in the end were relieved to see Sebastian Tillous-Borde’s try at the death ruled out for a double movement.
The bonus point could prove to be invaluable as they seek to become the first Welsh region to qualify for the knockout stages since the Cardiff Blues in 2012.
Yet the overwhelming sense was of an opportunity missed to claim an away victory that would have truly put the Pro12 champions among Europe’s heavy hitters.
“We are very disappointed not to have won the game having got ourselves into a good position after a very slow start,” Wayne Pivac, the Scarlets head coach, said. “Giving them 18 points was not part of the programme. We were pleased to have got ourselves back into a good position so we have got to be pleased with our second half but we have to be disappointed we didn’t get it across the line.
“We’ll learn from this but we don’t want to be learning at this stage in the competition. We came here to win. I think everyone can see we were good enough to win the game after giving them an 18-0 headstart. We are in this competition to go as far as we can.”
All their careful preparation and best-laid plans were ruined inside 10 minutes. Receiving scrappy ball off the top of the line-out, scrum-half Aled Davies hesitated a fraction too long, which allowed Eric Escande, his opposite number, to run on to his pass and under the posts.
Worse was to follow. Catching a high ball, Halfpenny was instantly clattered by Josua Tuisova, conceding a penalty for holding on in the process that allowed Anthony Belleau to make it 10-0.
From the resulting kick-off, Toulon instantly conceded penalty, but Halfpenny’s kick fell short allowing Facundo Isa to run it back. Play spread right where the monstrous Tuisova ran over Halfpenny like a tank squashing a rabbit before offloading to hooker Guilhem Guirado who sped over. To add injury to insult Halfpenny had to be withdrawn for a head injury assessment, which he eventually passed.
Fifteen points down soon became 18-0 just after the half-hour mark when referee Luke Pearce spotted an infringement at the breakdown. By now, though, the Scarlets were growing into the game with Halfpenny finally getting them on the board with a penalty.
Just before halftime, a sublime break by Steff Evans led to Hugo Bonneval being yellow carded for cynically taking out Davies before he had played the ball. The visiting team looked to capitalise straight away but wing Johnny McNicholl, who otherwise had a fine game, dropped the ball in diving for the corner.
Still, the Scarlets did make their man advantage count in the second half as fly-half Rhys Patchell sent a chip over the head of Chris Ashton with McNicholl reading the bounce to score.
Hope turned into belief when on 49 minutes Scarlets finished another excellent move, Halfpenny sauntering between the static giants of Mathieu Bastareaud and Swan Rebbadj after Scott Williams’ miss-pass.
Halfpenny’s second penalty on 60 minutes gave them the lead but Toulon hit straight back through Francois Trinh-Duc after Tadhg Beirne was penalised at a ruck.
The game was left in the balance as Halfpenny missed a difficult penalty to a chorus of jeers after Mamuka Gorgodze again played the scrum-half without the ball, but ultimately the Scarlets could not find the killer blow. They now face a ludicrous five-day turnaround before they host Bath on Friday night.
Match details
Toulon: H Bonneval (S Radradra, 69); J Tuisova, M Bastareaud, M Nonu, C Ashton; A Belleau (F Trinh-Duc, 54), E Escande (S Tillous-Borde 30); F Fresia, G Guirado (A Etrillard 58), M Van Der Merwe (L Chilavahva 20-33, 65), S Rebbadj, M Gorgodze, J Fernandez Lobbe (J Kruger, 65), F Isa, R Lakafia (R Gahetau, 52)
Sin-bin: Bonneval 36-46
Scarlets: L Halfpenny (P Asquith 14-23); J McNicholl, J Davies, S Williams (H Parkes, 62), S.Evans; R Patchell (P Asquith, 66), A Davies (G Davies 51); W Jones (D Evans, 78), R Elias (K Owens, 58), S Lee (W Kruger, 42), J Ball, L Rawlins (D Bulbring, 64), A Shingler, J Macleod, T Beirne.
Referee:Luke Pearce (England)
Attendance: 13,882
Scoring sequence: 5-0, Escande; 7-0, Belleau con; 10-0, Belleau pen; 15-0, Guirado try; 18-0, Belleau pen; 18-3, Halfpenny pen; 18-8, McNicholl try; 18-10, Halfpenny con; 18-15, Halfpenny try; 18-17, Halfpenny con; 18-20, Halfpenny pen; 21-20, Trinh-Duc.