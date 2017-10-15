Toulon 21 Scarlets 20: Welsh give three-time champions almighty scare before falling agonisingly short

For four glorious minutes, Scarlets were in dreamland. Having been 18-0 down, they led Toulon, the three-time champions, at their citadel. There can be no shame in failing to complete one of the great European comebacks, only regret at the manner in which they threw the game away in the opening quarter.

After that early horror show they were the better team. Loose forwards Jake Ball, Aaron Shingler and Lewis Rawlins were immense, outshining far more celebrated opponents. No player exemplified Scarlets’ resilience more than Leigh Halfpenny, returning to the Stade Felix Mayol after being let go in the summer.

Halfpenny was indirectly responsible for the concession of eight points – scrum half Aled Davies also gifted seven with an intercept try – but the Wales full-back responded superbly, scoring 15 points.

Like he did in the previous fixture between the clubs when he was wearing Toulon colours, Halfpenny missed a decisive penalty late on.

Sensing the possibility of becoming only the second team to win here after an astonishing Saracens victory 12 months ago, the Scarlets lost their previous precision and in the end were relieved to see Sebastian Tillous-Borde’s try at the death ruled out for a double movement.

