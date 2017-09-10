Toulon battle from 10 points down to beat Toulouse, Pau off the mark

Toulouse surged into a 10-point lead against Toulon but ended up having to settle for a losing bonus point at Stade Mayol.

Toulon fought from 10 points down to triumph 20-16 at home against Toulouse, while Pau got off the mark in the Top 14 against Lyon.

After suffering defeat to reigning champions Clermont Auvergne last weekend, Toulon got back to winning ways by inflicting Toulouse's first defeat of the season at Stade Mayol.

Jean-Marc Doussain notched a penalty after Hugo Bonneval was shown a yellow card for an intentional knock-on and the fly-half converted Antoine Dupont's try once Toulon were restored to their full complement.

Anthony Etrillard crossed to get Toulon on the board before, with the visitors' Dorian Aldegheri in the sin bin, Anthony Belleau restored parity with a drop goal, but Doussain sent Toulouse into the break ahead with the final kick of the half.

Toulon took the lead for the first time when Josua Tuisova went over and Belleau and Doussain traded penalties either side of Marcel van der Merwe's yellow card for the hosts as Toulouse were forced to settle for a losing bonus point.

Watisoni Votu ran in two tries and Tom Taylor kicked 15 points as Pau got their first win of the season, ending Lyon's 100 per cent start by triumphing 30-14.