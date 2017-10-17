Toulon expect Webb to honour contract

Wales will have to pay Rhys Webb's release clause if they want to have him available in the coming years, says the Toulon owner.

Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal has rejected Warren Gatland's claims that Rhys Webb could still walk away from his move to the Top 14 in order to preserve his Wales career.

Webb's international future looks bleak after Wales introduced a new selection policy on Monday that means any man plying his trade outside of the country will only be available if they have at least 60 caps.

That means Webb – who is set to join Toulon next season – would fail to meet the criteria with only 28 appearances to his name.

After the announcement Gatland suggested the scrum-half could still change his mind about the move to France because he has only "signed a letter of agreement" rather than a full contract.

However, Boudjellal insists a contract is in place and the only way Webb could get out of it is if someone paid his release clause – something he invited Gatland to do if he wants the British and Irish Lion for the national team.

"I have a contract with Webb," the Toulon owner told L'Equipe. "If Warren Gatland wants to pay the clause to release him, no worry.

"But if Gatland pays, it will require a certified cheque.

"I've heard from neither Webb nor his agent but it does not change anything for us. I am very quiet."