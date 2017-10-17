Tour de France 2018 – five stages where the race will be won or lost

1. Stage three, Monday July 9

Cholet: team time trial, 35km



If next year’s race does come down to a battle between Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin, the first blows are likely to arrive on stage three with Team Sky and Sunweb doing battle. The Dutch team won the recent world team time trial championships and Dumoulin will hope to put a few seconds into Froome here. Both are likely to put a bit of time into Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot whose Ag2r-La Mondiale and FDJ teams have historically struggled against the clock.

2. Stage nine, Sunday July 15

Arras – Roubaix, 154km



The rumours were true. 2018 will see the return of the feared Roubaix cobblestones. And what is more, there will be 21.7km of the stuff rather than the 3km which had been touted. That means plenty of opportunity for carnage, especially if it’s raining. Froome, of course, crashed out on a crash-strewn stage five in 2014, although he never actually made it to the pavé that day.