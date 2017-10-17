Tour de France 2018 – five stages where the race will be won or lost
1. Stage three, Monday July 9
Cholet: team time trial, 35km
If next year’s race does come down to a battle between Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin, the first blows are likely to arrive on stage three with Team Sky and Sunweb doing battle. The Dutch team won the recent world team time trial championships and Dumoulin will hope to put a few seconds into Froome here. Both are likely to put a bit of time into Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot whose Ag2r-La Mondiale and FDJ teams have historically struggled against the clock.
2. Stage nine, Sunday July 15
Arras – Roubaix, 154km
The rumours were true. 2018 will see the return of the feared Roubaix cobblestones. And what is more, there will be 21.7km of the stuff rather than the 3km which had been touted. That means plenty of opportunity for carnage, especially if it’s raining. Froome, of course, crashed out on a crash-strewn stage five in 2014, although he never actually made it to the pavé that day.
3. Stage 12, Thursday July 19
Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs – Alpe d’Huez, 175km
Although it is the previous day’s Alpine stage, a punchy 108km ride from Albertville to La Rosière, which has got cycling fans talking more (the new and partly unpaved ascent of the Montée du plateau de Glières, 6km at an average of 11.2 per cent, looks particularly fun), it is hard to look past the iconic Alpe d’Huez when searching out highlights. This will be the 30th time the peloton has gone up the famous switchbacks and the riders will do so after tackling the Col de la Madeleine and the Croix de Fer.
4. Stage 17, Wednesday July 25
Bagnères-de-Luchon – Saint-Lary-Soulan Col de Portet, 65km
If there is one stage which the entire cycling world is now looking forward to it is this one: a short, sharp 65km stage in the Pyrenees, which takes in 3,800m of climbing and finishes on the spectacular Col de Portet d'Aspet, which will be making its Tour debut. What a prospect. The race will be on from the gun, especially with days running out for the general classification guys to take time out of each other.
5. Stage 20, Saturday July 28
Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle – Espelette; individual time trial, 31 km
As in 2017, the 2018 race for the yellow jersey will conclude with an individual time trial. It is the only one of the race and the only time the race ventures outside of France, dipping into the Basque country. At just 31km, the individual time trial is probably not as long as Dumoulin might have hoped for. But it is plenty long enough to take time out of Bardet, Pinot et al, so the French contingent will have been attacking in the Alps and the Pyrenees for all their worth. Mind you, the route is not at all flat so their disadvantage will be reduced somewhat.