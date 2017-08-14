Tour runner-up Uran re-signs with Cannondale-Drapac

Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran was delighted with the security of a new three-year deal with Cannondale-Drapac.

Rigoberto Uran is targeting glory in the Tour de France after re-signing with Cannondale-Drapac for another three years.

The Colombian finished as runner-up in the 2017 Tour, 54 seconds behind four-time champion Chris Froome.

Uran claimed one stage victory during the race - something Froome did not manage - but the 30-year-old has the yellow jersey firmly in his sights after his new deal was announced on Monday.

"I'm very happy with the team," he said. "The environment here suits me. I have a lot of respect for the people that are part of the team - the mechanics, the soigneurs, the staff, my team-mates.

"They know how to have fun off the bike and be serious when it's time to race. That's important to me.

"A three-year contract offers security, and the team is willing to allow me to focus my season on the Tour de France. I was very happy to sign.

"I'll race many races, and I have many goals. The biggest, of course, is the Tour de France. I want to win the Tour."

Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters said: "We're fully prepared to support Uran in this pursuit.

"His ambition is one that we share, and the team is excited to work with him on his biggest goal. Rigo is a great mentor and leader. Good times and bad, he inspires people."

