Toure left out by Man City again, but Ederson ready for Champions League duty

The Ivorian midfielder has not been included in the travelling part for a meeting with Feyenoord, but the Brazilian keeper is in Pep Guardiola's plans

Ederson has recovered enough from his clash with Sadio Mane to make Manchester City’s squad to face Feyenoord in the Champions League, but Yaya Toure has been left out once again.

City’s Brazilian goalkeeper suffered a sickening boot to the face during a Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Saturday, which forced him off the field on a stretcher and requiring hospital treatment.

Ederson would later play down fears that he had suffered any serious injury in the unfortunate collision, but he has been wearing protective headgear in training.

It could be that he is thrown straight back into the fold against Feyenoord, but Toure will play no part after being overlooked once again.

Toure was missing from the matchday squad for the 5-0 mauling of Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

He was present at the ground, but was restricted to a spectator role in the stands.

The 34-year-old found himself frozen out in similar fashion following the arrival of Pep Guardiola in the summer of 2016, but worked his way back into contention as the season progressed.

He then signed a new one-year contract with City in June, but is yet to figure for the club this season.

Another experienced head that will play no part in an opening group stage fixture on Dutch soil is Vincent Kompany.

The injury-ravaged Belgian defender has been nursing a calf complaint and will not be risked on Wednesday evening.