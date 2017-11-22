Toure reveals Guardiola anger with City's Feyenoord display

Manchester City beat their Dutch opponents 1-0, but the Catalan was unhappy that they allowed their standards to slip on Tuesday evening

Undefeated Manchester City felt the sharp end of Pep Guardiola's tongue after letting their standards slip against Feyenoord, according to Yaya Toure.

With qualification to the Champions League knockout stages already secure, Guardiola made seven changes to his starting line-up for the visit of the faltering Eredivisie holders and a patchy, listless contest was drifting towards a goalless conclusion before Raheem Sterling expertly dispatched his 11th goal of the season two minutes from time.

That made it five wins out of five in Europe this term, securing top spot in Group F in the process, while City have taken a remarkable 34 points from the 36 on offer in the Premier League.

Speaking after Saturday's considerably more impressive 2-0 win at Leicester, Guardiola said he would "kill" his players if they became complacent and strong words were dished out in the aftermath of Tuesday's match at the Etihad Stadium.

"It's human nature that sometimes you are a little bit lazy, think you're super or arrogance can go in your head - especially when you are young," said veteran midfielder Toure, following only his third start of the campaign.

"You look beautiful and think you're going to be the best. But you have to be careful because a modest team like Feyenoord, you see they came in and maybe could have surprised us.

"At the end the manager was quite angry with the team, of course. We can do better than that.

"We could have scored [more] because we had chances. We played lazily. You have to focus and respect the opponent."

Post-game irritation from Guardiola or Toure's own frank assessment is unlikely to shift the perception that City are better placed to make a far more convincing bid for Champions League glory than at any other time over their previous six seasons in the competitions.