Townsend hails Scotland mentality after record-breaking Australia win

Scotland were helped by a red card for Sekope Kepu, but Gregor Townsend says his side were good value for a thrilling win over Australia.

Gregor Townsend acknowledged that a red card for Australia's Sekope Kepu changed the dynamic of the game, but hailed the mentality in Scotland's ranks following a record-breaking win at Murrayfield.

The hosts ran in eight tries to triumph 53-24 and round out their November internationals in style, but it was a moment of madness from Kepu – who wiped out Hamish Watson with his shoulder in the 39th minute – that stemmed the Wallabies' momentum after a brace of tries from Tevita Kuridrani had helped Australia fightback from 10-0 down.

Head coach Townsend, who lost star man Stuart Hogg in the warm-up, conceded the incident was a game-changer, but was keen for his side to receive the plaudits they deserved.

READ MORE: Rugby Union: Kobelco Steelers get Carter as superstar fly-half confirms Racing exit

READ MORE: Rugby Union: Sensational Scotland run riot against Wallabies following Kepu red

READ MORE: Rugby Union: Springboks settle old Italy score

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "It's an amazing result, to score so many points against the number-three team in the world.

"Obviously you have to take into account the red card. They were playing well at the beginning of the game and came back at the start of the second half.

"But we just kept that mindset of wanting to play and working very hard and it got its rewards."

Hogg's injury offered an opportunity to Sale Sharks winger Byron McGuigan, who made the most of his team-mate's misfortune with two tries on his first Test start.

"It probably says two things – we've got good depth just now, Byron McGuigan was outstanding on his first start, and it also says this team are resilient," added Townsend, who has now overseen home and away victories over the Wallabies.

"They showed that last week against New Zealand when they were dealing with injuries, and dealing with something just before kick-off didn't knock them off their stride.

"It wasn't perfect, the more the game became unstructured suited us and the fact we had a one-man advantage."