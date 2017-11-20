Township Rollers open to selling Ivan Ntege to Orlando Pirates

Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic, who is a former Uganda coach, is believed to be a fan of Ntege

Township Rollers are open to selling their players to AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates during the January, 2018 Transfer Window.

South African winger Tshepo Matete and Ugandan central midfielder Ivan Ntege have reportedly attracted interest from AmaZulu and Pirates respectively.

Rollers public relations officer Bafana Pheto has stated that the two PSL clubs are yet to approach them regarding Matete and Ntege.

“We are open to offers regarding any of our players and encourage our players to work hard to gain recognition in big leagues," Pheto told Sunday Standard.

"We will not stand in any way of players if offers come forth but at the moment we have not heard anything formal but aware of such rumours,” he continued.

Pheto declined on divulging the duo’s value and he explained that they would have to hold discussions at management level to make a collective decision regarding the value of players.

“There are too many factors that determine players’ value. It is a fact that these players are of value to the team and their absence will definitely affect the team," he explained.

"In this case we look into the gap that will be opened and how the club will benefit from their move if it happens

"And it is a fact that if a team sells contracted players their aim is to gain so we can only wait for offers,’’ he concluded.

Pirates have one space open for a foreigner at the moment and they are also said to be interested in Ugandan midfielder Khalid Aucho.

Ghanaian attacker Benard Morrison, Senegalese midfielder Issa Sarr, Zambian striker Justin Shonga and Nigerian goalkeeper Emmanuel Daniel are the four foreigners, who are registered with the PSL this season.