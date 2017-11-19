TP Mazembe 2-1 SuperSport United: Brave Matsatsantsa narrowly beaten in Caf Confed Cup final first leg

Reigning champions TP Mazembe took first leg advantage going into the return leg in South Africa after a narrow 2-1 win over SuperSport United

TP Mazembe will take a first leg advantage into the reverse fixture in South Africa after a narrow 2-1 win over SuperSport United in the CAF Confederation Cup first leg final tie played at the Stade TP Mazembe on Sunday afternoon.

It was a rather cautious approach from both sides who tried to test each other out, given nothing away in the early stages of the game.

Captain Rainford Kalaba gained possession from the outside of the box and tried an effort from range as early as the fourth minute after spotting Ronwen Williams off his line but his volley went wide off Williams' goal.

Bradley Grobler had a great chance to give his side the lead after Thuso Phala did ever so well to beat the Mazembe defense before putting in a cross for the striker, only for him to fluff his shot off target with only the net to beat.

Phala again found himself in great space and send a cross into the Mazembe box to find Clayton Daniels who rose the highest to nod the ball towards goal, but Ley Matampi made a comfortable save.

The Mazembe shot-stopper was called into action yet again after Dove Wome curles his effort from close range only for Matampi to parry the ball back into play. Siyabonga Nhlapo followed that up with a shot from distance but again the goalkeeper made a fine save.

In the 18th minute the Ravens came close to scoring as Ushindi's shot came off the woodwork with Williams in no man's land.

Despite Matsatsantsa a Pitori's better chances created at goal, it was Mihayo Kazembe's charges that broke the deadlock on the 19th minute mark through Adama Traore's well taken shot from just outside the box after a pass from Issama Mpeko.

Matsatsantsa refused to lie back and created another chance when Jeremy Brockie beat the offside trap on the far side before playing the ball across to Wome. The Togolese international did well to bring it down before firing on a turn, but his attempted shot went wide.