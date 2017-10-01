TP Mazembe - FUS Rabat Preview: Mazembe & Rabat set for fierce contest in Lubumbashi

Mazembe will be looking to make home advantage count when they welcome the Moroccan giants to Stade TP Mazembe on Sunday

Defending champions TP Mazembe will welcome FUS Rabat in the side’s first leg tie of their Caf Confederation Cup two-legged semifinal affair in Lubumbashi on Sunday.

After coasting into the semis following a 7-1 aggregate win over Al-Hilal Al-Ubayyid, Mazembe will look to take advantage on home soil.

Rabat’s passage into the semis was a lot tougher though as they survived nerve wrecking 5-4 penalty shootout win over SC Sfaxien of Tunisia following 1-0 wins for the respective hosts in Rabat and Sfax.

Following their success in 2010, the Moroccan giants are in quest for a second Caf CC title while Mazembe are aiming to claim an eighth continental crown since 2009's Caf Champions League triumph.

The second-leg will take place in the Moroccan capital on the 20 October.