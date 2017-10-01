TP Mazembe - FUS Rabat Preview: Mazembe & Rabat set for fierce contest in Lubumbashi

Defending champions TP Mazembe will welcome FUS Rabat in the side’s first leg tie of their Caf Confederation Cup two-legged semifinal affair in Lubumbashi on Sunday.
After coasting into the semis following a 7-1 aggregate win over Al-Hilal Al-Ubayyid, Mazembe will look to take advantage on home soil.
Rabat’s passage into the semis was a lot tougher though as they survived nerve wrecking 5-4 penalty shootout win over SC Sfaxien of Tunisia following 1-0 wins for the respective hosts in Rabat and Sfax.
Following their success in 2010, the Moroccan giants are in quest for a second Caf CC title while Mazembe are aiming to claim an eighth continental crown since 2009's Caf Champions League triumph.
The second-leg will take place in the Moroccan capital on the 20 October.