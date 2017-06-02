TP Mazembe gives SuperSport the perfect chance to test themselves, says Furman

Furman is adamant that Matsatsantsa cannot afford to lose focus when they take on the Ravens in the DRC

SuperSport United are set to face off against the defending champions TP Mazembe in their Caf Confederation Cup group stage encounter on Sunday.

The match is expected to be Matsatsantsa’s toughest challenge yet as the prospect of travelling to Lubumbashi is daunting. Nevertheless, SuperSport’s captain Dean Furman is excited by the challenge that lies ahead and says it will give them an opportunity to test themselves against the very best.

“It will be a fantastic chance to test ourselves against the cup holders and one of the best teams in Africa in their backyard,” Furman told SunSport.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder also believes that finding the back of the net has not been SuperSport’s problem but rather they have been found guilty of losing focus and conceding unnecessary goals.

“We showed we can score goals,” Furman said.

“But we have a tendency to take our foot off the pedal when we are in control. We allowed Mounana back into the game and dropped two points at home when we drew 2-2 with Horoya in the first group match. We must show more focus,” he added.

“We need to go there, get a result and make sure we win at home later this month. We showed we can score away from home – the players are fired up and full of confidence. Our first goal is to qualify from the group. These two games against Mazembe will have a big say in deciding the group,” he concluded.