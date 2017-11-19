TP Mazembe – SuperSport United Preview: Odds stacked against Matsantsantsa in Lubumbashi

The Ravens are targeting a win over Matsatsanta a Pitori in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup final at the Stade TP Mazembe on Sunday

Defending champions TP Mazembe will square off against SuperSport United in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup final at the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

The 14th edition of the Caf Confed Cup first leg final promises to be a thrilling affair as these two sides renew their rivalry once again having met twice in this year’s competition already.

In the group stages, the two sides cancelled each other out as they played to two successive stalemates. The DRC giants had taken a two-goal cushion inside the first 26 minutes, but goals from Teboho Mokoena and a second half strike from Aubrey Modiba saw the South African side produce a magnificent come-from-behind draw in the DRC. The clash at Atteridgeville failed to produce any goals with the match ending 0-0.

The Lubumbashi-based side is a forced to be reckoned with on the continent and they're the only side besides the North African teams that have enjoyed tremendous success in African club competitions.

Mihayo Kazembe’s charges have claimed the Caf Champions League on three occasions, the Caf Confederation Cup once and have been victorious in the Caf Super Cup three times.

They are also the only second African side (with Morocco’s Raja Casablanca) to have finished as runners-up place at the Fifa Club World Cup.

The Ravens booked their spot in the second successive final following a 1-0 aggregate win over FUS Rabat of Tunisia with Ben Malango's solitary goal enough to reserve Mazembe's place in the continental showpiece event.

Coach Kazembe has been dealt with a huge injury blow ahead of this tie with towering centre back Salif Coulibaly a doubt due to injury, while his goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo is heavily under fire following his dismal performance for Ivory Coast that saw them crash to a 2-0 home defeat to Morocco and fail to book a ticket to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.