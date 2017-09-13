Trabzonspor’s Onazi eyes January move to England

Following his failed move this summer, the Nigeria international is positive of playing in the English league before hanging his boots

Ogenyi Onazi is confident of playing in England in the next transfer window after an unsuccessful attempt in joining Birmingham City this summer.

The 24-year-old was a hot target for the Blues in August with Harry Redknapp revealing his interest in his service but his inability to secure work permit made the deal fall through.

Onazi denied his disappointment at the failed transfer but he is certain of moving from the Turkish Super Lig to England soon.

"Every disappointment is a blessing. I'm not disappointed," Onazi told the BBC.

"I'm still strong, working hard, because I know there are better chances ahead.

"Somehow you can call it disappointment because there was an opportunity for me to go to England to start another life, another football entirely, but nevertheless there is never a dull moment.

"I believe in the next transfer window it's going to happen. Now we know what we need to do to make everything happen.

"Of course that [England] is one of the places I want to play before thinking about retiring.

"I can only keep working hard to help my team now; I know and believe by the special grace of God it's going to happen soon."