How to trade in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team & top coin-making tips and tricks

The top rated players are usually very expensive in FIFA Ultimate Team. In FIFA 18, Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest rated player, starting at 94 overall. His amazing in-game stats mean that he will be extremely sought after in Ultimate Team squads, but not many will be able to afford him.

Playing matches and winning tournaments is the main way most people earn FIFA Coins, while others purchase FIFA Points to buy packs on the market. This allows you to sell packed players for coins and then save up to buy players for your Ultimate Team.

Another way to make coins is to use the Transfer Market for trading, buying and selling players for profit with the intention of purely using them for making money rather than ever using them in a match. Trading in FIFA 18 may seem daunting at first, but follow these tips and tricks to help you turn a profit!

MAKE MONEY FROM PACKS

Buying gold packs in FIFA Ultimate Team can net you premium players, especially when you buy the limited time special packs such as all-player packs or all-rare packs. However, most of the time, you are more likely to pull a Christian Benteke than a Cristiano Ronaldo from packs bought in the store.

However, there are some packs that you can make money from, as long as you have some patience. The Bronze Pack Method involves purchasing the lowest price pack available - the 400 coin bronze one - and then selling everything from it. If you get even one good item, you will make a profit, but most of the contents can be listed and re-listed until it sells.

Bronze fitness cards are always popular, and should prove even moreso in FIFA 18 as player stamina decreases from playing matches. Opening even one of these in a bronze pack will earn you coins to buy more bronze packs.

The Bronze Pack method requires a lot of patience, but is an almost guaranteed way to make small profits. Sometimes you will open rare bronze players that sell for thousands, especially if they are needed to complete particular Squad Building Challenges. But even if you list everything at 150/200 coins, you will surely make a profit anyway.

BUY UNDERPRICED PLAYERS

A lot of FIFA gamers are often impatient when it comes to buying players on the market. Therefore rather than bidding in auctions, they will pay the Buy It Now (BIN) price to ensure they get the player they want as soon as possible.

