The tragic tale of Johnny Owen and how it left a scar over Mexican boxing

Johnny Owen once asked his trainer not to put any cream over or cover a slight abrasion on his cheek after a British title fight. “It shows I’m a boxer,” he said.

Owen was the impossibly thin young Welshman, dubbed the Matchstick Man, the one with the large cartoon ears and a voice seldom heard above the distant buzz of birds, cars and men chattering.

“I’ve known Johnny since he was a baby and he’s never been out with a girl in his life. He’s dedicated to boxing, he doesn’t bother with girlfriends,” said Dai Gardiner, Owen’s manager, in 1978. It was a dedication with some glory away from any glitz.

In early September 1980 Owen arrived, with his devoted father Dick, a man of seemingly endless love for his son, in California for a world title fight against Lupe Pintor. They shared a room at the Gala Motor Hotel in a part of Los Angeles that only the brave, the homeless, the addicted and hopeful from Merthyr Tydfil ever knew.

Pintor was a Mexican idol at the Olympic Auditorium in a part of Los Angeles known as Little Mexico and his bantamweight world title fight with Owen was sold out, possibly packed with a few thousand extra on the night. When Owen arrived at the venue riot police were prowling, a rancid atmosphere of intimidation and hate was the backdrop.

In Owen’s changing room the chants of “Lupe, Lupe, Lupe” were rattling the furniture. Owen was the calmest man in the room, which is often the case in big fights. A year earlier Owen had fought 15 rounds in a bullring in Spain against a Spanish boxer who had failed the weight and was still allowed to box for the European title. The Seventies and Eighties are packed with abuses against travelling British boxers. On that night in Spain Owen lost a disgraceful decision and had to face a vicious mob; the local police had assaulted the assigned British Boxing Board of Control official and then placed him under armed guard at ringside. In the ring the Spanish boxer had a substance openly smeared on his gloves and this temporarily blinded Owen. It was harsh, but ideal preparation for Little Mexico.